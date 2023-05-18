Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC result 2023 date preponed, to be out on May 19

Kerala SSLC result 2023 date preponed, to be out on May 19

ByHT Education Desk
May 18, 2023 01:24 PM IST

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce these results on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 results will be announced tomorrow, May 19. Previously, Kerala’s Minister for General Education V Sivankutty said that Kerala SSLC result 2023 will be declared on May 20 but the date has now been preponed by a day. The official time for Kerala SSLC result announcement is 3 pm.

Kerala SSLC result 2023 date and time advanced
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce these results on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites.

Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 9 to 29. 2023. This year, over 4.5 lakh students were eligible to appear in the annual Class 10 final exam.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to hold a press conference to announce SSLC results in which pass percentage, attendance in the exam, etc will be shared. Details regarding re-checking of results and SAY exams will also be shared tomorrow.

Students who do not qualify in the SSLC exam can take the Save A Year or SAY exam as another chance to pass Class 10.

Students can check their marks online using registration number and date of birth.

kerala sslc board exam result
