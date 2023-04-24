Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC result on April 29: Know how to check results at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC result on April 29: Know how to check results at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2023 02:50 PM IST

Kerala SSLC or class 10th result will be announced on May 20.

The Kerala SSLC Result 2023 result will be released on May 20. The result date has been announced by State education minister V Sivankutty yesterday. Once released, the Kerala SSLC result will be available on the official websites at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in,results.kite.kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC results releasing on April 29 at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in(PTI)
The Kerala SSLC examinations were conducted from March 9 to 29.SSLC mock exams were held from February 27 to March 3. Over 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC public examination 2023. Last year the overall pass percentage stood at 99.26%. In 2022 Kerala SSLC exams were conducted offline from March 31 to April 29, 2022, at various exam centers across the state.

Kerala SSLC results 2023: Know how to check

Visit one of the websites at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Next, navigate the result link

Enter the login details

Submit and view the result.

Take a printout of the same for future use.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
kerala kerala sslc
