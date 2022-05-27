Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC results 2022: Here's how to check at keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala SSLC results 2022: Here's how to check at keralaresults.nic.in

  • The Kerala Board of Public Examination will soon release the Kerala SSLC results.
Kerala SSLC results 2022 expected by June 10 at keralaresults.nic.in(HT Photo)
Published on May 27, 2022 04:22 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala Board of Public Examination is expected release the Kerala SSLC results soon. As per the dates announced earlier by the Education Minister V Sivankutty's office the Kerala SSLC Class 10 results will be released by the Board by June 10 and Kerala Class 12 results will be declared on June 20, 2022.

Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of Kerala Board of Public Examination at keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 31 to April 29, 2022, while the Kerala DHSE test was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, at various exam centres around the state.

The IT practical tests were held from March 10 to March 19, 2022. while plus two practical exams were conducted from February 21 to March 15, 2022 in the state.

How to check Kerala SSLC result and DHSE Plus 2 result

Go to the keralaresults.nic.in

Look for the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your mark sheet and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

kerala kerala sslc
