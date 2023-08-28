Maha HSC supply results 2023 out on mahresult.nic.in, direct link here

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared results of HSC or Class 12 supplementary exams. These results are now live on the website mahresult.nic.in. A direct link has been provided below. Maharashtra SSC, HSC results live updates. Maha 12th Supply result out, direct link (Photo by Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The board has also declared Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 Supplementary exam results.

Direct link for Maharashtra HSC Supplementary result 2023

How to check Maha 12th Supply result 2023

Go to mahresult.nic.in. Open the SSC or HSC supplementary result link, as required. Enter your credentials, lgoin and check your result.

As per a notice issued by the board, Supply exams for SSC students were held from July 18 to August 1 and HSC Supplementary exams took place from July 18 to August 8. However, some papers had to be rescheduled due to heavy rains in parts of the state.

After results are declared, candidates can check subject-wise marks by logging in to the website.

A window will be provided between August 29 to September 7 during which online requests for reevaluation of marks can be submitted, it added.

