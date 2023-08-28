News / Education / Board Exams / Maha HSC supply results 2023 out on mahresult.nic.in, direct link here

Maha HSC supply results 2023 out on mahresult.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 28, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2023: A direct link to check scores has been provided below.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared results of HSC or Class 12 supplementary exams. These results are now live on the website mahresult.nic.in. A direct link has been provided below. Maharashtra SSC, HSC results live updates.

Maha 12th Supply result out, direct link (Photo by Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Maha 12th Supply result out, direct link (Photo by Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The board has also declared Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 Supplementary exam results.

Direct link for Maharashtra HSC Supplementary result 2023

How to check Maha 12th Supply result 2023

  1. Go to mahresult.nic.in.
  2. Open the SSC or HSC supplementary result link, as required.
  3. Enter your credentials, lgoin and check your result.

As per a notice issued by the board, Supply exams for SSC students were held from July 18 to August 1 and HSC Supplementary exams took place from July 18 to August 8. However, some papers had to be rescheduled due to heavy rains in parts of the state.

After results are declared, candidates can check subject-wise marks by logging in to the website.

A window will be provided between August 29 to September 7 during which online requests for reevaluation of marks can be submitted, it added.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out