Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 result releasing today
board exams

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 result releasing today

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2022 will be declared today, June 17, 2022. MSBSHSE Class 10 result will be announced at 1 pm and will be available on mahresults.nic.in. 
Maharashtra&nbsp;Board&nbsp;SSC 10th results 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 result releasing today(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 result releasing today(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 08:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exam results on June 17. Results will be declared at 1 pm. Once announced, students can visit the official websites to download their board exam marks sheets. 

Confirming Maharashtra SSC result 2022 date and time, School Education Minister Versha Gaikwad tweeted: Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm. Wishing all our students the best of luck. Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 Live Updates 

To check Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2022, students can visit these websites: 

  • mahresult.nic.in
  • sscresult.mkcl.org
  • mkcl.org
  • ssc.mahresults.org.in

In addition to these, results may also be available on some unofficial websites. Students can check their results on the board websites using  roll number and mothers' name.

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results were declared on June 8. This year, 94.22 % students have cleared the HSC exam in Maharashtra. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
msbshse maharashtra ssc board exam result + 1 more
msbshse maharashtra ssc board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out