Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: List of websites to check MSBSHSE 10th result

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 will be declared soon. As per official information, Maharashtra board Class 10th result will be announced at 1 pm. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will hold a press conference to declare SSC results, following which the direct link to download marks sheets will be activated on board websites. Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result 2022 live updates

Official websites for Maharashtra SSC result 2022 are:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

Apart from these four, Maharashtra SSC results will also be available on some unofficial sites.

To download Maharashtra board Class 10th result, students need to login with their board exam roll number and mother’s name. Here are the steps to follow:

Go to mahresults.nic.in or any other website mentioned here.

On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result link.

Enter your login details and submit.

Check your result and take a printout of the result page for future use.