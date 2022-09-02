Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 declared, direct link here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 declared, direct link here

board exams
Published on Sep 02, 2022 01:02 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check Class 10, 12 supply results through the direct link given below.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 declared, direct link here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 declared, direct link here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live Updates

The supplementary examination was conducted from July 27 to August 12, 2022 for Class 10 and supply exam for Class 12 was conducted from July 21 to August 24, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Maharashtra SSC Supply result 2022

Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC Supply result 2022 

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of mahresult.nic.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam result
board exam result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out