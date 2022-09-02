Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 declared, direct link here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live Updates

The supplementary examination was conducted from July 27 to August 12, 2022 for Class 10 and supply exam for Class 12 was conducted from July 21 to August 24, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Maharashtra SSC Supply result 2022

Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC Supply result 2022

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of mahresult.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.