Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th,12th result on Sept 2
Live

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th,12th result on Sept 2

board exams
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 08:23 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the HSC (12th) and SSC (10th) supplementary exam results on Thursday, September 2.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th,12th result on Sept 2
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th,12th result on Sept 2
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the SSC and HSC supplementary result tomorrow, September 2. Candidates who took the Maharashtra board 10th and 12th  examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in. The SSC or HSC result will be announced at 1 pm.

The SSC or class 10th  supplementary Examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022 and the  HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 01, 2022 08:23 PM IST

    Maharashtra Supply Examination Results 2022:  Result at mahresult.nic.in

    Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary exam results will be released tomorrow, August 2.
    Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary exam results will be released tomorrow, August 2.

    Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary exam results will be released tomorrow, August 2.

  • Sep 01, 2022 08:15 PM IST

    Maharashtra Supply results tomorrow

    According to the official press release, an opportunity to re-enter the examination is being provided to the regular students who registered and passed the March examination to improve their performance. The exams will be conducted in March 2023.

  • Sep 01, 2022 08:13 PM IST

    Maharashtra Supply result: How to check

    Visit the official site at mahresults.nic.in.

    On the homepage, click on the HSC/SSC result link.

    Key in your log in credentials.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Take print out for future reference.

  • Sep 01, 2022 07:53 PM IST

    Maharashtra Supplementary result tomorrow: Class 10th and 12th result was released in June

    As many as 1356604 have passed in Maharashtra HSC result 2022 and a total of 1521003 students have passed SSC examination this year.

  • Sep 01, 2022 07:34 PM IST

    Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2022: 10th and 12th result timing

    SSC/HSC supplementary Examination result Date: September 2

    SSC/HSC supplementary Examination result timing: 1 pm

  • Sep 01, 2022 07:29 PM IST

    Maharashtra 10th and 12th Supply Results 2022: How to check

    Visit the official site at mahresults.nic.in.

    On the homepage, click on the HSC/SSC result link.

    Key in your log in credentials.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Take print out for future reference.

  • Sep 01, 2022 07:28 PM IST

    Maharashtra supplementary result: Exam dates

    SSC supplementary Examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022 and HSC supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022.

  • Sep 01, 2022 07:21 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC HSC supplementary result 2022: Result at 1 pm

    The Maharashtra SSC and HSC result will be released at 1 pm.

  • Sep 01, 2022 07:20 PM IST

    Maharashtra 10th 12th supplementary result 2022: Result tomorrow

    Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary exam results will be released tomorrow, August 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharastra hsc ssc result + 1 more

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th,12th result on Sept 2

board exams
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 08:23 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the HSC (12th) and SSC (10th) supplementary exam results on Thursday, September 2.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th,12th result on Sept 2
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th,12th result on Sept 2
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Date: MSBSHSE results tomorrow, get link

board exams
Published on Sep 01, 2022 06:43 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the higher secondary certificate and senior secondary certificate supplementary examination result held in July-August on September 2, 2022.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022: Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in.(mahresult.nic.in)
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022: Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in.(mahresult.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 from October 25, details here

board exams
Published on Sep 01, 2022 04:59 PM IST

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 notification has been released at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 from October 25, details here
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 from October 25, details here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

JAC Class 11th Result 2022 out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, get link here

board exams
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 04:55 PM IST

JAC has announced the Jharkhand Board Class 11 result 2022.

JAC Class 11th Result 2022 out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, get link here
JAC Class 11th Result 2022 out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, get link here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

JAC 11th Result 2022 out; Check Jharkhand Class 11 Results at jac.nic.in

board exams
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 04:54 PM IST

JAC has announced the Class 11 final examination, 2022 on September 1.

JAC 11th Result 2022 out; Check Jharkhand Class 11 Results at jac.nic.in
JAC 11th Result 2022 out; Check Jharkhand Class 11 Results at jac.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

JAC Jharkhand Class 11 results 2022 out, know how to check

board exams
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 04:56 PM IST

JAC Jharkhand Class 11 final examination result 2022 announced. Know how to check results.

JAC Jharkhand Class 11 results 2022 out, know how to check
JAC Jharkhand Class 11 results 2022 out, know how to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JAC 11th Result 2022 Live: Jharkhand board Class 11 results out, get link

board exams
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 05:06 PM IST

JAC Jharkhand Class 11th Result 2022 Live Updates: Jharkhand board JAC Class 11 results declared at www.jacresults.com. candidates can get direct link here.

JAC 11th Result 2022 Live: Students can visit the official websites of the board to check their marks.(jacresults.com)
JAC 11th Result 2022 Live: Students can visit the official websites of the board to check their marks.(jacresults.com)
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Last date to submit students' data, another notice issued

board exams
Published on Aug 31, 2022 10:33 AM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Last date to submit list of candidates for Class 10, 12 final exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Last date to submit students' data, another notice issued(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Last date to submit students' data, another notice issued(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TS Inter 1st year Supply results 2022 out, know how to check at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

board exams
Published on Aug 30, 2022 09:04 PM IST

TS Inter 1st year Supply results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter supplementary examination result today i.e August 30, 2022.

TS Inter 1st year Supply results 2022: Interested students can download their result memos from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.(tsbie.cgg.gov.in)
TS Inter 1st year Supply results 2022: Interested students can download their result memos from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.(tsbie.cgg.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

AP Inter Supply Results 2022: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results out, check here

board exams
Published on Aug 30, 2022 11:50 AM IST

AP Inter Supply Results 2022 have been declared. BIEAP 1st and 2ns year supply results can be checked here. The direct links are given below.

AP Inter Supply Results 2022: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results out, check here(Hindustan Times)
AP Inter Supply Results 2022: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results out, check here(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Live: BIEAP inter results out at bie.ap.gov.in

board exams
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 12:57 PM IST

AP Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: AP Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared today, August 30, 2022. BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results is available at manabadi.co.in.

AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Live: BIEAP inter results out at bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Live: BIEAP inter results out at bie.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results out

board exams
Published on Aug 30, 2022 11:40 AM IST

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results through the direct link given below.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results out(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results out(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Date: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results releasing today

board exams
Published on Aug 30, 2022 11:11 AM IST

AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Date & Time has been announced. BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results will be declared today, August 30, 2022 at 5 pm.

AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Date &amp; Time: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results today(HT File)
AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Date & Time: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results today(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TS Inter Supplementary result out on tsbie.cgg.gov.in; direct link, how to check

board exams
Published on Aug 30, 2022 10:06 AM IST

TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana TS Inter 2nd year results out on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary result out on tsbie.cgg.gov.in; direct link, how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TS Inter Supplementary result out on tsbie.cgg.gov.in; direct link, how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TS Inter Supply Results 2022: Manabadi Telangana Inter 2nd year results out

board exams
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 10:18 AM IST

TS Inter Results 2022: Manabadi Telangana Inter 2nd year results announced on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supply Results 2022: Manabadi Telangana Inter 2nd year results out
TS Inter Supply Results 2022: Manabadi Telangana Inter 2nd year results out
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out