Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th,12th result on Sept 2
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the HSC (12th) and SSC (10th) supplementary exam results on Thursday, September 2.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the SSC and HSC supplementary result tomorrow, September 2. Candidates who took the Maharashtra board 10th and 12th examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in. The SSC or HSC result will be announced at 1 pm.
The SSC or class 10th supplementary Examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022 and the HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 01, 2022 08:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Supply Examination Results 2022: Result at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary exam results will be released tomorrow, August 2.
Sep 01, 2022 08:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Supply results tomorrow
According to the official press release, an opportunity to re-enter the examination is being provided to the regular students who registered and passed the March examination to improve their performance. The exams will be conducted in March 2023.
Sep 01, 2022 08:13 PM IST
Maharashtra Supply result: How to check
Sep 01, 2022 07:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Supplementary result tomorrow: Class 10th and 12th result was released in June
As many as 1356604 have passed in Maharashtra HSC result 2022 and a total of 1521003 students have passed SSC examination this year.
Sep 01, 2022 07:34 PM IST
Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2022: 10th and 12th result timing
SSC/HSC supplementary Examination result Date: September 2
SSC/HSC supplementary Examination result timing: 1 pm
Sep 01, 2022 07:29 PM IST
Maharashtra 10th and 12th Supply Results 2022: How to check
Sep 01, 2022 07:28 PM IST
Maharashtra supplementary result: Exam dates
SSC supplementary Examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022 and HSC supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022.
Sep 01, 2022 07:21 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC HSC supplementary result 2022: Result at 1 pm
The Maharashtra SSC and HSC result will be released at 1 pm.
Sep 01, 2022 07:20 PM IST
Maharashtra 10th 12th supplementary result 2022: Result tomorrow
Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary exam results will be released tomorrow, August 2.