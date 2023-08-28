Maharashtra SSC or class 10 Supplementary Results 2023 declared at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary results declared. Check at mahresult.nic.in. Revaluation applications accepted from Aug 29 to Sept 7.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC or Supplementary examination today, August 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 LIVE.
Maharashtra SSC or 10th Supplementary Results 2023 direct link
The HSC examination took place from July 18 to August 8, while the SSC supply exam took place from July 18 to August 1. From August 9 to 10, an online test for general knowledge and information technology was conducted. However, some papers had to be rescheduled because of the intense rain.
The board has announced that students' subject-specific marks will be available on the result portal. Candidates may also submit an application for revaluation on verification.mh-ssc.ac.in verification.mh-hsc.ac.in from tomorrow, August 29 till September 7.
Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2023: How to check
Visit the official website at mahresuts.nic.in.
Now, open the SSC supplementary result page.
Enter log-in details
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the results and take print out.
