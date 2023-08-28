Maharashtra SSC or class 10 Supplementary Results 2023 declared at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC or Supplementary examination today, August 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 LIVE. Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Check at mahresult.nic.in

The HSC examination took place from July 18 to August 8, while the SSC supply exam took place from July 18 to August 1. From August 9 to 10, an online test for general knowledge and information technology was conducted. However, some papers had to be rescheduled because of the intense rain.

The board has announced that students' subject-specific marks will be available on the result portal. Candidates may also submit an application for revaluation on verification.mh-ssc.ac.in verification.mh-hsc.ac.in from tomorrow, August 29 till September 7.

Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at mahresuts.nic.in.

Now, open the SSC supplementary result page.

Enter log-in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take print out.

