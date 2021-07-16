Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE 10th result to be declared today

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 on July 16, 2021. The MSBSHSE 10th result will be announced at 1 pm and will be available on the official site of Maharashtra Result on mahresult.nic.in.

The state government cancelled the Class 10 exams due to rise in COVID19 across the country. The result was decided to be prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria devised by the Board. This year more than 16 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams.

As per the evaluation criteria, all the students who were to appear for Class 10 or SSC exams will be promoted, and marks will be given on the basis of the internal assessment of their performance this year and that of Class 9.

While addressing a press conference in May, State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the internal assessment of students will be done on the basis of 100 marks for each subject. Thirty marks will be for the written evaluation in Class 10; 20 marks for oral exam, practicals and homework, and 50 percent marks will be Class 9 performance.

Students who will not be satisfied by the result will have the option of giving two exams once the pandemic is over and the exams can be conducted.