Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 10th result today

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 02, 2023 08:37 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be declared today, June 2.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to announce SSC or Class 10 final exam results today, June 2. As per the information available, Maharashtra 10th result will be declared at 1 pm after which, students can go to board websites and check their marks. Maharashtra. Maharashtra SSC result 2023 live updates.

MSBSHSE Class 10th result releasing on June 2(HT file)

These are the official websites for Maharashtra SSC results: mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and ssc.mahresults.org.in.

MSBSHSE is likely to hold a press conference to declare SSC results, after which they can check their marks on these websites.

Students have to use the board exam seat number and the mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms in order to view Maharashtra SSC results. These are the steps to follow:

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC result 2023

Go to the exam website, mahresults.nic.in.

On the home page, find and open the link to check SSC results.

Enter the requested login credentials and submit it.

Check and download your result.

The result of the HSC final exam of Maharashtra was declared on May 25 in which the overall pass percentage stood at 91.25 per cent.

maharashtra maharashtra ssc results board exam result board exams msbshse + 3 more
Friday, June 02, 2023
