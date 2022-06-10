Home / Education / Board Exams / MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC results 2022: 56.96% pass 10th, see toppers’ list
board exams

MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC results 2022: 56.96% pass 10th, see toppers’ list

  • MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: The pass percentage of SSLC results is at 56.96% while for HSSLC Arts, it is 81.17%.
MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC results 2022: 56.96% pass 10th, see toppers’ list(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC results 2022: 56.96% pass 10th, see toppers’ list(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 10:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Meghalaya SSLC and HSSLC Arts stream results have been declared. Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has published these results on the official websites of the board, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2022 live updates.

This year, 57,371 students appeared for SSLC final exams in Meghalaya, of whom 32,678 have been declared pass. The pass percentage stood at 56.96%. These include regular, non-regular, private, compartment and improvement candidates.

In Class 12 Arts stream, 22711 regular and non-regular students appeared for Meghalaya HSSLC exam, of whom 18434 or 81.17% have passed.

Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih and Arghadeep Saha, who scored 595 marks, are SSLC topper, followed by Menangmankhraw Kharkongor and Rilaakor Lamare in second and Arghadeep Ghosh in third places, respectively.

In the HSSLC Arts stream, Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has secured 460 marks and come first. Bahunlang Mawrie and Vijay Adhikari are second and third toppers, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghalaya board exam result
meghalaya board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out