MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC results 2022: 56.96% pass 10th, see toppers’ list

Meghalaya SSLC and HSSLC Arts stream results have been declared. Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has published these results on the official websites of the board, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2022 live updates.

This year, 57,371 students appeared for SSLC final exams in Meghalaya, of whom 32,678 have been declared pass. The pass percentage stood at 56.96%. These include regular, non-regular, private, compartment and improvement candidates.

In Class 12 Arts stream, 22711 regular and non-regular students appeared for Meghalaya HSSLC exam, of whom 18434 or 81.17% have passed.

Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih and Arghadeep Saha, who scored 595 marks, are SSLC topper, followed by Menangmankhraw Kharkongor and Rilaakor Lamare in second and Arghadeep Ghosh in third places, respectively.

In the HSSLC Arts stream, Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has secured 460 marks and come first. Bahunlang Mawrie and Vijay Adhikari are second and third toppers, respectively.