MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021: Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Result declared

Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021. Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Result has been declared at 10 am and 11 am respectively. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 and Class 12 exams can check their result on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in and also on megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC arts Result 2021 Live Updates

Meghalaya MBOSE result 2021 direct link

As per reports, around 60,000 students have appeared for the HSSLC and SSLC examinations this year. The exam was conducted between April 16, 2021, to May 12, 2021. The Board conducted the examination by following all the COVID19 protocols under consideration.

The Board has released the merit list and toppers list this year. Meghalaya is one of the few states where the board exams have been conducted. The overall pass percentage is 52.91% in Class 10 and in Class 12 board exams in Arts stream it is 80.75%.

There will be no display of results in the MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centers due to the COVID-19 situation. Candidates can download the whole result booklet from the official site of MBOSE. For more details check the official website.