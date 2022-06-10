MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: Websites to check Meghalaya 10th, 12th results

MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC results have been announced . The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared SSLC and HSSLC results on June 10 at 10 am. Results will be published “during office hours” it had said. Students can check their marks on MBOSE websites. Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC results live updates.

Official websites for Meghalaya SSLC and HSSLC arts results are:

mbose.in.

megresults.nic.in.

In addition to these two, some private portals will also host Meghalaya HSSLC Arts and SSLC results.

While MBOSE results will be declared online on Friday, students will have to collect hard copies of their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools later.

In the result notification released earlier, MBOSE had said, “the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June, 2022 during office hours. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong.”