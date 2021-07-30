Meghalaya MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021: List of websites to check 12th result

Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce Meghalaya MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. Class 12 result will be declared at 11 am on July 30. Students who have registered for Class 12 exams can check their result on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in. The result will be announced all streams- Science, Commerce, and Vocational courses on July 30.

The result will also be available on various other official websites and private websites as well. The list of websites is given below.

MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021 Live Updates

Meghalaya MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021: List of websites

• mbose.in

• megresults.nic.in

• exametc.com

This year around 30,000 students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. MBOSE is among few of the boards in India which had conducted its Class 12 examination despite COVID 19 pandemic. The examination was held from April 16, 2021 to May 12, 2021. The HSSLC result 2021 Meghalaya will be prepared on the basis of physical exams conducted.

As per the official notice, there will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MBOSE.



