Mizoram Board class HSLC and HSSLC compartment exam results out at mbse.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 06:24 PM IST

MBSE class 10th and 12th compartmental examination results released at mbse.edu.in.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) compartmental exam results today, June 26. Candidates can check the Mizoram Board class 10th and 12th compartment results at mbse.edu.in.

Mizoram Board class HSLC and HSSLC compartment exam results out at mbse.edu.in(HT File Photo)
The overall pass rate for the HSSLC this year is 78.69%. The total pass percentage for the commerce stream is 86.5%, for science, it is 77.79%, and for the arts, it is 78.35%.

Direct link to check the results

MBOSE HSLC, HSSLC 2023: Know how to check

To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the “HS and HSS Compartment Result”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the HSLC and HSSLC results

Take a printout for future reference.

