MP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2021 revised time table released

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the revised timetable for the final examination of class 10 and class 12 on Thursday.

The class 10 exam has been rescheduled to be held from April 30 to May 19 while the class 12 exam from May 1 to May 21.

MPBSE public relation officer SK Chaurasiya said, “After the revised time table of class 10, mathematics exam, which was scheduled to be held on May 15, will be held on May 19.”

According to revised time table of final board exam of class 12, the biology exam has been rescheduled on May 20, Indian music on May 11 and Informatics practices on May 21, said Chaurasiya.

The result of the class 10 and class 12 will be announced in the first week of July.

According to the earlier released schedule, the class 10 examinations was to be conducted from April 30 to May 15, while the class 12 examinations was to be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.