MP Board Class 10th Result 2025: MPBSE 10th results declared, websites to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2025 10:17 AM IST

MP Board Class 10th Result 2025 has been declared. The websites to check MPBSE 10th results is given here. 

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, has announced the MP Board Class 10th result 2025. The HSC result was declared by the Chief Minister of the state, Dr. Mohan Yadav, at his residence (Samatva Bhavan). MPBSE, 10th Result MP Board 2025 Live Updates

MP Board Class 10th Result 2025: MPBSE 10th results declared, websites to check (Sonu Mehta/HT file)
MP Board Class 10th Result 2025: MPBSE 10th results declared, websites to check (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

Students can check their result online by entering their roll number and application number on the space provided at mpbse.nic.in. or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Alternatively, the HSC or class 10th results can also be accessed online at Hindustan Times Portal.

Direct link to check MP Board Class 10 Result 2025 

MP Board class 10 Results 2025: websites to check

Students can check their results hosted on multiple website:

mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

www.digilocker.gov.in.

www.hindustantimes.com.

www.livehindustan.com.

Students can also check their results on Mobile App by downloading MPRSE MORII App or MP Mobile App from google Play. The result will also be accessible through Digilocker.

MP Board HSC or 10th Results 2025: Steps to check result

Candidates can follow below given steps to check class 10th result:

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in. or at mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the MPBSE class 10th or HSC results 2025 link on the homepage.

Enter your Roll number and application number.

Submit to download the scorecard.

Print a provisional copy of the result for future reference.

This year MP board HSC or 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Science paper.

For more information refer to the official website.

