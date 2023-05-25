MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: 55.28% students pass MPBSE 12th exam

MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared MP Board Class 12 Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for MPBSE 12th exam can check their Class 12 results on the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and on mpresults.nic.in. MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates MP Board Class 12 Result 2023(HT Photo)

This year 55.28% students have passed the MP board class 12 exams. The pass percentage for boys is 52% while pass percentage for girls is 58.75%.

Around 18 lakh candidates have appeared for MP Board Class 10, 12 board examination in the state.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: How to check

· Visit the official site of MP Board at mpbse.edu.in.

· Click on MP Board Class 12 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, the MP Board results were announced on April 29. The Class 12 pass percentage was 72.72 percent for regular candidates and 32.90 percent for private candidates. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 59.54 per cent.