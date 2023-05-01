MP Board Results 2023 Live: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results awaited

MPBSE MP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce MP board Class 10th, 12th results 2023 soon. Once declared, students can check it on the board website, mpresuls.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar is expected to announce MP board results date and time on social media.

Around 18 lakh candidates appear for Class 10, 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh every year.

This year, Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. Class 12 final exams took place from March 2 to April 1, 2023.