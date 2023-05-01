Home / Education / Board Exams / MP Board Results 2023 Live: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results awaited
MP Board Results 2023 Live: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results awaited

board exams
Updated on May 01, 2023 07:17 PM IST

MPBSE MP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2023: Once declared, students can check it on mpresuls.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Results 2023 Live: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results awaited
MP Board Results 2023 Live: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results awaited(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
MPBSE MP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce MP board Class 10th, 12th results 2023 soon. Once declared, students can check it on the board website, mpresuls.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. 

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar is expected to announce MP board results date and time on social media. 

Around 18 lakh candidates appear for Class 10, 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh every year. 

This year, Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. Class 12 final exams took place from March 2 to April 1, 2023. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 01, 2023 07:17 PM IST

    MP Board result 2023: Over 18 lakh candidates took exam last year

    Last year around 18 lakh students took Madhya Pradesh Board exams in 2022.

  • May 01, 2023 07:07 PM IST

    MP Board result 2023: Past trends

    Last year, results were announced on April 29 at 1 pm. Exams were held from February 18 to March 20. Around 18 lakh students took the MP board exams in 2022.

  • May 01, 2023 05:07 PM IST

    MPBSE result 2023: How to check result

    Visit the official site of MPBSE.

    Click on MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 01, 2023 04:13 PM IST

     MPBSE Board result 2023: Websites to check

    mpbse.nic.in

    mpresults.nic.in

  • May 01, 2023 03:29 PM IST

    MPBSE MP board results 2023: Both results on same day

    As per past trends, MPBSE is expected to announce Class 10 results, and Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams on the same day. 

  • May 01, 2023 02:34 PM IST

    How to check MP board 10th, 12th results?

    1. Go to mpresults.nic.in. 
    2. Go to Class 10 or 12 results.
    3. Enter the asked login credentials and submit.
    4. Check your board exam results.
  • May 01, 2023 01:51 PM IST

    List of websites to check MP board 10th, 12th results 2023 online

    Official websites for MP board exam results are:

    1. mpresuls.nic.in
    2. mpbse.mponline.gov.in and 
    3. mpbse.nic.in.
  • May 01, 2023 01:24 PM IST

    MP board results 2023 awaited

    Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to make an announcement regarding MP board results date and time soon. 

