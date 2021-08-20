Home / Education / Board Exams / MP Board Special Exams 2021: Dates released, admit card on September 1
MP Board Special Exams 2021: Dates released, admit card on September 1(Getty Images)
MP Board Special Exams 2021: Dates released, admit card on September 1(Getty Images)
board exams

MP Board Special Exams 2021: Dates released, admit card on September 1

MP Board Special Exams 2021 dates have been released. The admit card for the same will be available from September 1 onwards.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 10:35 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released MP Board Special Exams 2021 dates. The examination schedule of Special Examination 2021 for High School, Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational as well as Visually-Him Deaf (Divyang) courses has been released. The admit card for the same will be available to candidates from September 1 onwards on MP Portal.

As per the schedule released by the Board, the Class 10 special exams will be conducted from September 6 to September 15, 2021 and Class 12 special exams will be conducted from September 6 to September 21, 2021. The examination will begin at 9 am and will end at 12 noon on each day.

Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at 7.30 am. The students will have to follow the COVID19 guidelines like wearing of face masks, use of sanitisers and following social distancing norms from the time they enter the examination centre till the time they exit.

School Education Department, MP has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Board of Secondary Education has released the examination schedule of Special Examination 2021 for High School, Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational as well as Visually-Him Deaf (Divyang) courses. The admit cards of the candidates will be available from September 1, 2021 in M.P. will be available on the online portal.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mpbse mp board improvement exam board exams 2021 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.