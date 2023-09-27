Nagaland Board Exams 2024: HSLC, HSSLC exam registration begins on October 3 at nbsenl.edu.in

Nagaland Board of School Education will begin Nagaland Board Exams 2024 registration on October 3, 2023. Candidates who want to register themselves for HSLC, HSSLC examination can do it through the official site of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in. Nagaland Board Exams 2024: HSLC, HSSLC exam registration begins on October 3(HT)

As per the official notice, the filling up of exam form for the regular students begins on October 3 and will end on October 13, 2023. Institutions/ Schools are to collect the fees, verify the forms and pay the examination fees for their regular candidates within the above mentioned dates.

Before filling the application form, candidates should check their registration number, particular details like full name, surname, date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name, community to which they belong, second language, sixth subject (if any) and the identification mark.

The Head of registered school shall check the application form, the photograph, signature and all the entries made in the online by their students and be satisfied with it before it is forwarded to the Board.

The application fees is ₹1350/- for HSLC and ₹200/- for change of centre. For HSSLC, the application fees is ₹1500/- for Arts, Commerce and Science streams, ₹100/- for practical examination fees per subject and ₹200/- for change of centre. Students with disabilities will be exempted from payment of the examination fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here