NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment exam results out on nbsenl.edu.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 21, 2023 01:16 PM IST

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Results 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the HSLC and HSSLC Compartment results 2023 on nbsenl.edu.in.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Results 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC or Class 12) Compartment exam 2023. Candidates can check NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Compartment results 2023 on nbsenl.edu.in. Direct links have been provided below.

NBSE HSLC Compartment result 2023 direct link.

NBSE HSSLC Compartment result 2023 direct link.

Results have been published in the form of PDF containing roll numbers of successful candidates. The board will also issue provisional marks sheets through the website.

Documents will be issued to centre superintendents from July 24 to 25 and they will collect and distribute it to schools, NBSE said.

“Any mistakes in the Marksheet/Marksheet cum Pass Certificate must be reported within 30(thirty) days after the publication of the Result Gazette for rectification. Such cases should be routed through the institution/centre,” it added.

Friday, July 21, 2023
