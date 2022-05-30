NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC results tomorrow; Where and how to check

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final exam results 2022 on Tuesday, May 31. The board will also announce HSLC compartment result along with these two.

Results will be available on nbsenl.edu.in, in addition to some other unofficial websites.

NBSE has informed that provisional results along with mark sheets and pass certificates will be available at registered schools and soft copies of these documents will be made available on the board website, nbsenl.edu.in, on the result day.

Result documents will be made available to centre superintendents June 2 onwards, who will then distribute it to schools under their centre.

How to check NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result 2022

To check Nagaland board exam results, follow these steps:

Go to nbsenl.edu.in. Click on the HSLC or HSSLC result link on the homepage. Use your roll number and login Check result and take a printout of the soft copy of marks sheet.