NIOS 10th, 12th Exam Datasheet 2025: Check schedule of Class 10, 12 theory exams

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the datasheet for the Secondary and Senior Secondary Public Exams 2025. Candidates can check the schedule result on the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in. NIOS 10th, 12th Exam Datasheet 2025: The schedule of Class 10, 12 theory exams can be checked via the direct link here. (Pexel)

As per the official notice, the NIOS Class 10 and 12 examinations are scheduled to be held from October 14 to November 18, 2025.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK NIOS CLASS 10, 12 SCHEDULE 2025

There will be no change in the dates of the examination.

Candidates will be able to download the Intimation-cum-Hall Ticket on NIOS website.

Additionally, the result of examination is likely to be declared in 7 weeks after the last date of the examination on the official website. No enquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained, the notice said.

Also, the Mark-Sheet-cum-Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective Accredited Institutes (AIs).

In case of cancelled Als, the documents will be sent to them by post at their residential addresses available at NIOS by the concerned Regional Centre.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule 2025: How to check

Students can check the schedule by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in. On the home page, go to the announcement section. Click on the link titled “Datesheet (All India) of Public Exams of Secondary and Sr Secondary courses -Oct/Nov 2025” Check the detailed datesheet PDF displayed on the screen. Download the datesheet and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of NIOS.