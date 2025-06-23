NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 News Updates: How to download 10th scores when released at nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling is expected to release the NIOS Class 10 examination results soon. When released, candidates who appeared for the Secondary examinations will be able to download their results from the official website at nios.ac.in. NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 News Updates: The NIOS 10th or secondary exam results are expected to be released soon. (file image/PTI)

Candidates will need to enter details like their enrolment number to check the Class 10 results on the official website.

Notably, the NIOS Class 10 examinations were conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025. The examination was held in single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Furthermore, the Class 10 exam began with Bharatiya Darshan paper, and ended with Psychology and Sanskrit Vyakaran papers.

NIOS Class 10 Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates will be able to download their Class 10 results 2025 when released by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download NIOS Class 10 results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIOS.