Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 News Updates: How to download 10th scores when released at nios.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 23, 2025 05:34 PM IST

NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 News Updates: Check the steps to download 10th or secondary exam scores when released at nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling is expected to release the NIOS Class 10 examination results soon. When released, candidates who appeared for the Secondary examinations will be able to download their results from the official website at nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 News Updates: The NIOS 10th or secondary exam results are expected to be released soon. (file image/PTI)
NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 News Updates: The NIOS 10th or secondary exam results are expected to be released soon. (file image/PTI)

Candidates will need to enter details like their enrolment number to check the Class 10 results on the official website. 

Also read: IISER IAT 2025: Where, how to check results when announced, check what's next after scores are out

Notably, the NIOS Class 10 examinations were conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025. The examination was held in single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

Furthermore, the Class 10 exam began with Bharatiya Darshan paper, and ended with Psychology and Sanskrit Vyakaran papers.

Also read: CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Registration ends today, check details here

NIOS Class 10 Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates will be able to download their Class 10 results 2025 when released by following the steps mentioned below: 

1. Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download NIOS Class 10 results 2025. 

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 

4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: NEET MDS counselling 2025 for AIQ seats begins tomorrow, check important dates

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIOS. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 News Updates: How to download 10th scores when released at nios.ac.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On