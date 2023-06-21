Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS Result 2023: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 Public Exam results

NIOS Result 2023: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 Public Exam results

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 21, 2023 09:35 AM IST

NIOS Result 2023: When declared, students can check their scores by visiting the result portal of NIOS: results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will announce results of the April-May public examination for Class 10 and Class 12 students in due course of time. An official confirmation on NIOS result 2023 date and time is awaited.

NIOS Result 2023: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 results
When declared, students can check their scores by visiting the result portal of NIOS: results.nios.ac.in.

Students can check their marks using their enrollment numbers.

As per the schedule released by the institute earlier, Class 10 and 12 public exams at Indian exam centres were scheduled for April 6 to May 8, 2023 and results of these exams were supposed to be announced within six weeks from the last date of examination.

After announcement of results, students can collece migration-cum-transfer-certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificate through their respective AIs.

How to check NIOS Class 10, 12 results 2023

  1. Go to the result portal: results.nios.ac.in.
  2. Now, go to ‘Public Examination Result 2023’.
  3. Enter your enrollment number and login.
  4. Check and download the result.

