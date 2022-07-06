Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha 10th HSC Result 2022: How to check BSE Odisha HSC Results
board exams

Odisha 10th HSC Result 2022: How to check BSE Odisha HSC Results

Odisha 10th HSC Result 2022 have been declared. Candidates can check BSE Odisha HSC Results through the simple steps given below. 
Odisha 10th HSC Result 2022: How to check BSE Odisha HSC Results
Odisha 10th HSC Result 2022: How to check BSE Odisha HSC Results
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 01:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 on July 6, 2022 at 1 pm. Candidates can check the results through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

This year 5.26 lakh students had written the exam of which 5.17 lakh have passed.

Direct link to check Class 10 result here 

For updates follow Odisha HSC live blog

The Odisha Class 10th was conducted from April 29 to May 7, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

Odisha Matric Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.
  • Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Key in your credentials and login
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year, around 5.74 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 5.62 lakh candidates had cleared the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bse odisha board exam result
bse odisha board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out