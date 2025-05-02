Menu Explore
Odisha 10th Result 2025: Direct link to check BSE Odisha Matric results

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2025 04:48 PM IST

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: Candidates can now check the Odisha Matric result on bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha on Friday announced the 10th or Matric examination results. The Odisha 10th results were announced at 4 pm. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can now check the Odisha Matric result on bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The direct link is given below. BSE Odisha 10th result 2025 live updates

Odisha 10th Result 2025 announced. Here's Direct link to check BSE Odisha Matric results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
To check the results, students must use their roll and registration numbers.

The board shared other details such as the number of candidates, the pass percentage, the gender-wise result, the district-wise result, along with the result.

This year, the board conducted the examination from February 21to March 6.

Here is the direct link to check the BSE Odisha 10th result 2025

These are the steps students need to follow to check their results-

How to check Odisha 10th result 2025?

  1. Go to orissaresults.nic.in.
  2. Open the 10th class result link displayed on the home page.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit to view the result.
  5. Save a copy of the result page.

About last year's results

Last year, BSE Odisha announced the Matric result on March 26. The pass percentage in the BSE Odisha Class 10 exam was 96.07 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 96.73 per cent, while it was 95.39 per cent for boys. A total of 2,644 schools got 100 per cent result, meaning all students from those schools passed the Matric exam last year.

A total of 5,41,061 students appeared for the Matric exam last year, of whom 5,30,153 passed.

Exam and College Guide
