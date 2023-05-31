Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha Board HSC Plus Two Science, Commerce Result 2023 out: Know how to check

Odisha Board HSC Plus Two Science, Commerce Result 2023 out: Know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
May 31, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Odisha Board HSC Plus Two Science, Commerce Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check scores.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) announced the Class 12th Science and Commerce results on May 31. The CHSE Odisha results was declared at 11 am. Candidates will be able to check the CHSE Odisha class 12th results at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Odisha Board HSC Plus Two Science, Commerce Result 2023 out: Know how to check(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Odisha Board HSC Plus Two Science, Commerce Result 2023 out: Know how to check(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared for the CHSE Plus II examinations. CHSE Odisha class 12th science stream was held from March 1 to April 4 and for the Science stream the exam was held from March 2 to April 4.

CHSE Odisha result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your login details

CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

Download and print it for future reference.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chse odisha board exam result
chse odisha board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out