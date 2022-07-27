Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022: 94 % pass in science, 89 % pass in commerce

The Council of Higher Education Odisha has released the (CHSE) Odisha Class 12 results 2022 for commerce and science stream. candidates who took the CHSE class 12th science and commerce examination can check the result on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in. The result was announced by the school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Das.

For updated follow CHSE Odisha live blog

The CHSE Class 12 Arts results 2022 will be declared after a week’s time.

The CHSE Odisha class 12th examination was conducted from April 28 to May 31. A total of 78,077 candidates have appeared for the science stream and a total of 24,136 students in Commerce stream. The pass percent for Class 12 commerce students is 89.2% and the pass percent for Class 12 science students is 94. 12%.

Thsi year 1.03 lakh students appeared for the class 12th Science stream and commerce stream examination.

A total of 76604 students have passed in Science stream. Girls outperformed boys in Science stream with a 94.52 % while boys passed with 93.80%.

A total of 23726 had written the commerce exam out of which 21165 have passed the commerce exam. The overall pass percentage in commerce stream is 89.2 per cent.

Direct link to check commerce result

Direct link to check Science result

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the Council’s website www.chseodisha.nic.in

On the homepage click on the result link.

Your CHSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take print out for future reference.