Odisha CHSE Class 12 arts result 2023: Odisha +2 Results releasing today

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 08, 2023 08:09 AM IST

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023 will be announced today, June 8, 2023 after 4 pm. Candidates can check results at orissaresults.nic.in.

Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) will Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023 today, June 8. The council has already announced Science and Commerce stream results. Arts stream students can check their marks on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in after the official announcement. Odisha HSC result 2023 live updates

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023: Odisha +2 Results releasing today (File photo)
The Board official has confirmed that Odisha +2 Results for Arts stream will be announced after 4 pm today.

As seen previously, CHSE is expected to hold a press conference to announce Plus Two Arts results. In the press conference, the board will share pass percentage and other highlights of the result. After the press conference, links to check e-marks sheets will be activated.

Students can check Odisha 12th results for Arts stream using roll number and registration number.

How to check Odisha HSC 12th Arts result 2023

  • Go to chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
  • Go to the HSE Arts result tab.
  • Login with roll number, registration number and check marks.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CHSE Odisha.

Thursday, June 08, 2023
