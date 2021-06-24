Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: BSE Odisha Madhyamik result to be declared tomorrow

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will release Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 on June 25, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their Madhyamik result on the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. The result link will be activated at 6 pm on June 25.

The results of Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination 2021 will be placed before the examination Committee of the Board on June 25, 2021 at 1 pm and after being approved by the examination committee, the result of all the above three examinations will be published from the Head Office at 4 pm.

Candidates will be able to check the result from 6 pm onwards. Incase students are not able to check result due to internet connectivity or due to no availability of internet facility, the result can be checked on mobile. Candidats will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.

The Board had cancelled Class 10 board exams last month due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the alternative e method of assessment to award marks to Class 10 students. As per the announcement, the evaluation of marks will be done based on the class 9 and 10 examinations.