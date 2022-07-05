PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Class 10 board exam result declared

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced Class 10 term 2 board exam results, along with final results. PSEB announced Class 10 results at a press conference on July 5. Direct links to check marks will be soon available tomorrow on pseb.ac.in and punjab.indiaresults.com. PSEB 10th results 2022 live updates.

To check Punjab board 10th result 2022, students can go to pseb.ac.in or punjab.indiaresults.com. They will have to use their board exam roll numbers to download marks sheets.

This year the overall pass percentage is 97.94 %. Girls have again outshine boys with the pass percentage of 99.35% while boys secured 98.83%.

This year the toppers are- Nancy Rani (Firozpur) who secured first position, Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur) who secured the 2nd position and Komalpreet (Sangrur) who secured the 3rd position.

PSEB 10th result 2022 direct link (link will be available tomorrow)

How to check Punjab 10th board result 2022

Go to the board website mentioned here.

Go to the results section.

Click on the Class 10 result link.

Login with your board exam roll number.

Submit and view marks sheet.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

For the first time, PSEB conducted Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in 2 terms. Term 1 results for Class 10 students and term 1 and term 2 results for Class 12 students have already been declared.