PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab board Class 12 results out, 96.48 % pass

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:03 PM IST

Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB 12th Result on Friday, July 30. Candidates will be able to check the result on the official website at www.pseb.ac.in on July 31.

This year, 3.18 have registered for the PSEB class 12th examination. The pass percentage this year is 96.48%. Girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage for girls is 97.44, and for boys the pass percentage is 95.74.

In the commerce stream, the pass percentage is 94.87%, for Humanities it is 97.10%, for Science 94%, and for Vocational 98.51%.

This year, the Board has prepared the result on the basis of internal assessment because of the pandemic. PSEB has adopted the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the students considering the marks in Classes 10, 11, and 12. The Class 10 and 11 results have been given 30% weightage, while Class 12 unit tests, mid-terms, and pre-board exams has been given 40% weightage.

