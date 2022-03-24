Home / Education / Board Exams / Punjab Board date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams released at pseb.ac.in
Punjab Board date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams released at pseb.ac.in

  • The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets.
Punjab Board date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams released at pseb.ac.in
Punjab Board date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams released at pseb.ac.in
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 08:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets. Registered candidates can check class 10 and class 12th date sheet on the official website of PSEB at www.pseb.ac.in.

The term-2 date sheet has been released for theory session. The PSEB class 10th examination will be held from April 24 to May 19. The PSEB Class 12 term 2 exams will be conducted between April 22 and May 23.

Last year due to covid 19 the offline examination for class 10th and 12th was not conducted and the result was based on the internal assessment.

A total of 3,21,384 students from class 10 had appeared for the examination last year out of which 3,21,163 students passed the exam. For class 12th out of 2,92,663  registered students, 2,82,349 passed last year.

Direct link to check class 10th date sheet 

Direct link to check class 12th date sheet&amp;nbsp;

Candidates can also check the date sheet through the official website of BSEB 

Follow the steps given below:

 Visit the official website of PSEB at www.pseb.ac.in

On the homepage click on the 'Date Sheet' tab

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

 

 

 

 

