Punjab board exam date sheets 2025 for classes 12th, 10th and 8th released at pseb.ac.in, check timetables here

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, has released the examination date sheets for Classes 12, 10 and 8 on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Candidates appearing for the examinations can download the date sheets for their respective classes on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Punjab board exam date sheets 2025 for classes 12th, 10th and 8th is out at pseb.ac.in. The timetables are given here.

As per the official schedule, PSEB Class 12 exams will be held from February 19 and April 4, 2025, whereas Class 10 exams will begin from March 10 and end on April 4, 2025,

Class 8 annual examinations will be conducted from February 19 to March 7, 2025.

Class 12 board examination:

The PSEB Class 12 exam 2025 will open with Home Science on February 19, 2025 and end with Philosophy on April 4, 2025.

Class 10 examinations 2025

Class 10 exams 2025 also will begin with Home Science on March 10, 2025, and end with Health and Physical Education on April 4, 2025.

Class 8 examinations 2025:

Class 8 exams 2025, on the other hand, will start with English on February 19, 2025. Check the date sheet below:

Punjab board exam date sheets 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the exam date sheets by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in. On the home page, click on the links to check date sheets for Class 12th, 10th or 8th as required. Check the date sheet PDF displayed on the screen. Download the date sheet PDF and keep a printout of the same for reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the offical website of PSEB.