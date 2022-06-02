Punjab Board, PSEB 8th Result 2022: Class 8 result declared, 98.25% students pass

The Punjab School Education Board on Thursday, June 2 declared the results of Class 8 while the detailed marksheets and results will be uploaded for the candidates on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on Friday at 10am.

In class 8th, the pass percentage is 98.25% as out of the total of 3,07,942 students, 3,02,558 students have passed. PSEB Live Updates

Keeping with the trend, this year too girls outshone the boys with an average pass percentage of 98.70%, while boys scored 97.86%. The pass percentage of transgender was 100% as all nine of them passed the exams.

Among the government aided, affiliated and associated schools of PSEB, maximum pass percentage was recorded by affiliated schools at 98.75 percent, followed by 98.55 percent by associated schools, 98.29 percent by government schools and 95.68% by aided schools.

This year, the first position in the state was bagged by Manpreet Singh, son of Jagmohan Singh. The student of Government Middle School in Gumti village of Barnala, scored 600 out of the 600 marks.

The second position was bagged by Himani, daughter of Pankaj Seth, from SAV Jain Day Boarding school (Hoshiarpur), who scored 596 out of 600 marks.

Karmanpreet Kaur, daughter of Harbinder Singh, from Amber Public School (Amritsar) was declared third as she scored 596 out of 600 scores.

In the merit list, Pathankot district topped the state by securing 99.36%, followed by Kapurthala with 99.16% and Hoshiarpur with 99.02%. Sangrur district remained the last by securing 96.76%

Board chairperson Yograj said the education board will re-conduct the exams for those students who failed the examinations. “However, those who failed will be promoted to ninth class on the provisional basis. If the students clear the supplementary exam, their result will be declared as promoted while the remaining will again get ‘not promoted’ on their marksheets.”

Results at a glance – Class 8

Pass percentage -98.25 %

Total students – 307942

Students who passed – 302558

Pass percentage of girls- 99.70%

Pass percentage of boys- 97.86%

Pass percentage of affiliated schools- 98.75%

Pass percentage of associated schools – 98.55%

Pass percentage of government schools – 98.29%

Pass percentage of aided schools- 95.68%