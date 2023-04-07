Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 declared at pseb.ac.in, direct link here

Punjab School Education Board has declared Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 on April 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 5 board examination in the state can check the result on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB Class 5th result 2023 live updates. PSEB Class 5th result 2023 out, link active(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The result can also be checked on the third party result websites as well. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023

Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PSEB Class 5 board exams 2023 was conducted from February 27 to March 3, 2023. The practical examinations for Class 5 were conducted from March 20 to March 22, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PSEB.