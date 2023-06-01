Directorate of Education Rajasthan has declared RBSE 5th Result 2023 on June 1, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 5 board examination can check their results through the official site of Rajasthan Council of School Education at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. RBSE 5th Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Class 5 results at rajshaladarpan.nic.in(Deepak Gupta/HT file)

Dr B.D Kalla, Education Minister of Rajasthan has announced the Class 5 results today at the press conference. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RBSE 5th Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Class 5 results

Visit the official site at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Click on RBSE 5th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Rajasthan Class 5 board examination in the state. The examination in the state was conducted from April 13 to April 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Directorate of Education Rajasthan.