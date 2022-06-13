RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: BSER result out on rajresuls.nic.in

RBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan board of secondary Education announced Class 10 final examination result 2022 on June 13, Monday. Rajasthan board Class 10 result has been declared at 3 pm and students can visit the board websites to check their results. Results will also be available on HT portal. RBSE Class 10th result 2022 live updates.

Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 on HT portal

Once declared, students can visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results. RBSE may also publish results on rajresults.nic.in. Students will have to use their board exam roll numbers to view scores.

On June 1, RBSE had announced Class 12 Science and Commerce results on June 1.

The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science stream was 96.53%, while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 97.53%.

This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations in Rajasthan, which include over 10 lakh Class 10 students.. These exams were held from March 31 to April 26. from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm.

To pass RBSE Class 10 exam, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

Last year, Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams were cancelled in view of COVID-19.