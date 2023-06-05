Tripura Board of Secondary Education has announced TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 date. The Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced on June 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in. TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results releasing today (HT file)

" Tripura Board of Secondary Education president will declare results of Class 10, 12, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim on June 5 at 12 pm via a press conference at the TBSE office," said secretary of TBSE Dr. Dulal Dey to HT Digital.

The results can also be checked by appeared candidates on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Tripura Results at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Click on TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Tripura Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams were held from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams took place from March 15 to April 19. Around 38,116 Class 10 students and 33,435 Class 12 students appeared for board exams in Tripura. A total 162 centres were set-up for Class 10 exams while Class 12 exams were held at 112 centres across the state.