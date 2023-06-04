TBSE Result 2023: Tripura Class 10, 12 board results ‘very soon’, website shows

Tripura Class 10 and 12 board exam results “will be declared very soon”, a message on the result portal, tbresults.tripura.gov.in reads. However, the exact date and time for these results is not known yet. TBSE Result 2023: Update on Tripura Class 10, 12 board results (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In May, Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) President Bhabatosh Saha had told Hindustan Times that Class 10, 12 results will be out by June 10.

"We are planning to announce results of both Class 10 and 12 exams within June 10. We shall let know the schedules of announcement of results once it is decided," the board President had said.

Tripura Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams were held from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams took place from March 15 to April 19.

This year, around 38,116 Class 10 students and 33,435 Class 12 students appeared for board exams in Trioura.

A total 162 centres were set-up for Class 10 exams while Class 12 exams were held at 112 centres across the state.

In addition to the website mentioned above, students will also get their results on tbse.in, tripura.nic.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.