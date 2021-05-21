Home / Education / Board Exams / Telangana SSC Result 2021: Websites to check Telangana Board Class 10 results
TS SSC Results 2021: Candidates who have registered themselves for Telangana class 10 Boards exams, can check their result on the official website of DGE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.(HT file)
Telangana SSC Result 2021: Websites to check Telangana Board Class 10 results

  • Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana will declare TS SSC Result 2021 on Friday, May 21.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana will declare TS SSC Result 2021 on Friday, May 21. Candidates who have registered themselves for Telangana class 10 Boards exams, can check their result on the official website of DGE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can also check Telangana 10th Class result 2021 at result.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in, examresults.net.

Telangana SSC results 2021: Direct link to check

All the candidates are advised to keep their admit card ready to check the result.

TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates

TS SSC Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage click on Click on TS SSC Result 2021

A new page will open

Key in your roll number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Note: if the candidate is not satisfied with their result allotted to him or her they will get another chance to appear for the examination when the situation will become conducive.

Story Saved
