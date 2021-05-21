Telangana SSC Result 2021: Websites to check Telangana Board Class 10 results
- Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana will declare TS SSC Result 2021 on Friday, May 21.
Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana will declare TS SSC Result 2021 on Friday, May 21. Candidates who have registered themselves for Telangana class 10 Boards exams, can check their result on the official website of DGE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can also check Telangana 10th Class result 2021 at result.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in, examresults.net.
Telangana SSC results 2021: Direct link to check
All the candidates are advised to keep their admit card ready to check the result.
TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates
TS SSC Result 2021: How to check
Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in
On the homepage click on Click on TS SSC Result 2021
A new page will open
Key in your roll number
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future use
Note: if the candidate is not satisfied with their result allotted to him or her they will get another chance to appear for the examination when the situation will become conducive.
