Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN +1 Results 2023 on May 19, 2023. The TN Class 11 result can be checked by all the candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official site of TN results on tnresults.nic.in and also on DGE, TN on dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in. TN HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates TN 11th HSE Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Results out, direct link here(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The direct link to check the results is given below.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their scores of TN Class 11.

TN 11th HSE Result 2023: How to check

· Visit the official site of TNDGE.

· Click on TN +1 Results 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the results and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TN +1 examination was conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. This year around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the class 11 board examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNDGE.