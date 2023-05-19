Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared TN 11th Result 2023 on May 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 11 examination can check the results through the official site of TN results on tnresults.nic.in and also on DGE, TN on dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in. TN HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates TN 11th Result 2023: How to check Tamil Nadu HSE +1 Results(HT file)

The result for Class 11 was announced at 2 pm today. All the candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.

TN 11th Result 2023: How to check Tamil Nadu HSE +1 Results

· Go to tnresults.nic.in or any other website mentioned here.

· On the homepage, find and click on the Class 11 result link.

· Enter registration number and date of birth.

· Submit and view result.

· For future use, save a copy of the e-marks sheet.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the TN Class 11 examination this year. The TN +1 examination was conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 pm to 1.15 pm on all days. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGETN.