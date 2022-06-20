Home / Education / Board Exams / TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022: How to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result
TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022: How to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result

TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022 will be declared today, June 20, 2022. Know how to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result here. 
TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022: How to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result
TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022: How to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result(PTI)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 08:02 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will announce TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022 on June 20, 2022. Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result will be declared at 10 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check the result on various official websites including tnresults.nic.in. 

The TN Plus 2 or class 12th examination was held from May 5 to May 28, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in offline mode. Around 7 lakh students have appeared for Plus two examination in the state. TN Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates 

TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022: How to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result

All the appeared candidates who want to check their class 12 board exam results can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNDGE. 

board exam result
