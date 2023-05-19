Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu has declared TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 on May 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Results on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. TN SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: How to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Results

TN SSLC exam was held from April 6 to 20, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination this year. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.

· Click on TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, the TN SSLC results was announced on June 20. The overall pass percentage was 90.07 percent. The girls pass percentage was 94.4 percent and boys pass percentage was 85.8%. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGE TN.