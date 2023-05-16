TN SSLC, HSE (+1) results 2023 date and time announced

Directorate of Government Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced date and time for SSLC or Class 10 and Class 11 or HSE (+1) results 2023. As per information available on the official website, TN SSLC result will be declared on May 19, Friday, at 10 am. TN +1 result will be announced at 2 pm on the same day. TN SSLC, +1 result 2023 date and time(HT file)

Students can check TN SSLC and +1 results 2023 on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu plus two results were announced on May 8. This year, a total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exam of whom 7,55,451 students have been announced pass, taking the overall pass percentage to 94.03%.

How to check TN SSLC, +1 results 2023

Go to tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in. On the home page, open the link for SSLC or plus one result 2023. Enter your credentials and login. Check and download your TN SSLC, +1 result. Take a printout of the page, if required.