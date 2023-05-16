TN SSLC, HSE (+1) results 2023 date and time announced
May 16, 2023 09:07 AM IST
Students can check TN SSLC and +1 results 2023 on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.
Directorate of Government Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced date and time for SSLC or Class 10 and Class 11 or HSE (+1) results 2023. As per information available on the official website, TN SSLC result will be declared on May 19, Friday, at 10 am. TN +1 result will be announced at 2 pm on the same day.
Tamil Nadu plus two results were announced on May 8. This year, a total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exam of whom 7,55,451 students have been announced pass, taking the overall pass percentage to 94.03%.
How to check TN SSLC, +1 results 2023
- Go to tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in.
- On the home page, open the link for SSLC or plus one result 2023.
- Enter your credentials and login.
- Check and download your TN SSLC, +1 result.
- Take a printout of the page, if required.
