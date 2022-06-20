Home / Education / Board Exams / TN SSLC Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Result out on tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Result out on tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Result 2022 has been declared. Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Result can be checked through direct link given below. 
TN SSLC Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Result out on tnresults.nic.in(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 12:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared TN SSLC Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Result on tnresults.nic.in. The direct link to check result is given below. 

Around 9 lakh students have appeared for TN SSLC examination. Candidates who took the TN SSLC examination can check the result at the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. This year the overall pass percentage is 90.07 percent. Girls have outshined boys with 94.4 percent. TN SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates 

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the marksheet.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

board exam result
